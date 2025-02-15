Felix decision from Milan

Milan has made a decision regarding the attacking line.

Italian club prefers the option of extending Joao Felix's loan, Idman.biz reports.

Milan's representative of the same name also intends to include in the agreement a condition for the 25-year-old Portuguese to be bought for 40 million euros later. Some steps are also planned to buy the player from Chelsea. Milan intends to sell defender Theo Hernandez or striker Rafael Leao.

Felix's contract with Chelsea will expire in the summer of 2031.

Idman.biz