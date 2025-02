Kadi Borges shared on his social media account about his return to Qarabag.

Brazilian Misli shared the matches in which they won 5:0 against Sabail in the XXII round of the Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

He said that it is very pleasant for him to wear the Qarabag uniform again: “I thank everyone who loves me. I hope this will be the beginning of a path full of successes”.

Azerbaijani champion signed a 4-year contract with the 28-year-old Brazilian football player.

