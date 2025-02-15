Chelsea misfires for the first time in 41 months - VIDEO

Chelsea endured a frustrating night in their Premier League Round 25 clash against Brighton, suffering a 3-0 defeat.

The London side failed to register a single shot on target throughout the entire 90 minutes. Despite attempting eight shots, none tested the goalkeeper, marking Chelsea’s first such lapse in over 41 months.

Last time Chelsea failed to hit the target in September 2021 vs Manchester City.

Possession: Chelsea dominated with 70%, but their control failed to yield results.

This rare attacking failure highlights the Blues' ongoing struggles as they aim to climb the Premier League table.

