The 25th round of the English Premier League has kicked off, bringing a tough night for Chelsea.

The London club suffered a heavy defeat away to Brighton, Idman.biz reports.

Brighton dominated the first half, scoring two goals before the break.

The home side continued their impressive display in the second half, adding another goal to seal a convincing 3-0 victory over Chelsea.

English Premier League – Round 25:

February 14

00:00 – Brighton 3-0 Chelsea

