Bayern Munich has extended its contract with midfielder Jamal Musiala.

Idman.biz reports that the German club’s press service confirmed the news.

The new agreement will keep Musiala at the club until the summer of 2030. His previous contract was set to expire in the summer of 2026. However, Bayern has not disclosed the financial details of the deal.

Notably, Musiala has had an impressive season so far, scoring 14 goals in 24 appearances.

Idman.biz