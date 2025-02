"The Super League, as originally planned with the top clubs from England, Spain, Italy, France and Germany, will never happen.”

In an interview with Bild, the 1980 and 1981 Ballon d'Or winner has opened up on the Super League rebranding to 'Unify League', Idman.biz reports.

“Because no one will take part except Real Madrid and Barcelona. What they are doing now is approaching second-tier clubs. But then it won't be a Super League"

Idman.biz