Goalkeeper takes two head injuries in Feyenoord’s victory

Feyenoord goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther suffered two head injuries during their 1-0 victory over Milan.

Idman.biz reports that in the 25th minute of the UEFA Champions League match, Joao Félix collided with the goalkeeper’s head with his knee while trying to reach the ball. As a result, Wellenreuther was treated by medical staff for nearly two minutes.

In the 40th minute, Wellenreuther was involved in another incident when he collided with Rafael Leao inside the penalty area. The two players’ heads collided during an attacking play by Milan.

Referee José María Sánchez Martínez did not issue a yellow card to any player for either of these incidents.

