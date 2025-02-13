Neymar's passion for gaming: Astonishing 11,345 hours logged - PHOTO

Brazilian football star Neymar’s dedication to gaming is just as serious as his professional career.

Idman.biz reports that it has been revealed that the 33-year-old forward of Santos has spent 11,345 hours playing the famous FPS game, which is equivalent to over a year of continuous gameplay.

Interestingly, during his time at "Barcelona" from 2013 to 2017, Neymar played only 256 hours in official matches, which is approximately 45 times fewer than the time he has spent in Counter-Strike 2.

Despite not being seen much on the pitch lately due to injury, the Olympic champion remains active in the virtual world.

Idman.biz