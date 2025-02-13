13 February 2025
EN

Neymar's passion for gaming: Astonishing 11,345 hours logged - PHOTO

Football
News
13 February 2025 16:53
17
Neymar's passion for gaming: Astonishing 11,345 hours logged - PHOTO

Brazilian football star Neymar’s dedication to gaming is just as serious as his professional career.

Idman.biz reports that it has been revealed that the 33-year-old forward of Santos has spent 11,345 hours playing the famous FPS game, which is equivalent to over a year of continuous gameplay.

Interestingly, during his time at "Barcelona" from 2013 to 2017, Neymar played only 256 hours in official matches, which is approximately 45 times fewer than the time he has spent in Counter-Strike 2.

Despite not being seen much on the pitch lately due to injury, the Olympic champion remains active in the virtual world.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

South Korean club interested in Mahir Emreli revealed
16:40
Football

South Korean club interested in Mahir Emreli revealed

The Azerbaijani national footballer Mahir Emreli is being courted by a South Korean club
Kamal Bayramov and Tural Akhundov participate in UEFA C coaching course - PHOTO
16:31
Football

Kamal Bayramov and Tural Akhundov participate in UEFA C coaching course - PHOTO

The second phase of the UEFA C-category coaching course, organized by the AFFA, is being held
Azerbaijani player in Ukraine: "To play for the national team, you need to stand out"
15:57
Football

Azerbaijani player in Ukraine: "To play for the national team, you need to stand out"

Emil Mustafayev, the Azerbaijani footballer currently playing for Chornomorets, shared insights about his move

Goalkeeper takes two head injuries in Feyenoord’s victory
15:32
Football

Goalkeeper takes two head injuries in Feyenoord’s victory

Feyenoord goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther suffered two head injuries during their 1-0 victory over Milan
Richest athletes of 2024: Breakdown of the top earners
15:04
Football

Richest athletes of 2024: Breakdown of the top earners

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the pack with a staggering $260 million, while basketball, football, and boxing stars dominate the highest-earning ranks
Faig Hajiyev: “Saying anything now won’t change a thing” - INTERVIEW
14:36
Football

Faig Hajiyev: “Saying anything now won’t change a thing” - INTERVIEW

Turan Tovuz defender Faig Hajiyev assesses Turan Tovuz’s chances of finishing in 2nd or 3rd place

Most read

Champions League: Odds for knockout stage revealed
11 February 13:47
Football

Champions League: Odds for knockout stage revealed

Regarding the chances of winning the trophy, English clubs are considered the favorites
Bayern and Milan face tough away challenges
12 February 10:39
Football

Bayern and Milan face tough away challenges

The first leg of the UEFA Champions League playoffs concludes today

Neftchi to sign Alex Fernandes from Russia’s Baltika
10 February 18:48
Football

Neftchi to sign Alex Fernandes from Russia’s Baltika

Brazilian winger set to continue career in Azerbaijan
50-goal gap: Qarabag vs. Sabail head-to-head
11 February 14:59
Football

50-goal gap: Qarabag vs. Sabail head-to-head

The final match of Matchday 22 in the Misli Premier League will see Qarabag take on Sabail