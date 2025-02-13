Richest athletes of 2024: Breakdown of the top earners

The highest-earning athletes of 2024 have been revealed.

According to Sportico, Cristiano Ronaldo leads the list, earning a remarkable $260 million over the year, Idman.biz reports.

The top 10 includes five football players, two boxers, and an equal number of basketball players. Golf is represented by a single athlete in the top ranks.

Here’s a look at the top 10 earners:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Football) - $260 million

2. Stephen Curry (Basketball) - $153.8 million

3. Tyson Fury (Boxing) - $147 million

4. Lionel Messi (Football) - $135 million

5. LeBron James (Basketball) - $133.2 million

6. Neymar (Football) - $133 million

7. Oleksandr Usyk (Boxing) - $122 million

8. Karim Benzema (Football) - $116 million

9. Kylian Mbappé (Football) - $110 million

10. Jon Rahm (Golf) - $105.8 million

In women’s sports, Coco Gauff has earned $30.4 million, ranking 125th overall.

Idman.biz