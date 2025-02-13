Conference League playoffs kick off today

The Conference League playoffs begin today, with eight exciting matches in the first leg.
Teams ranked 9th to 24th in the group stage will battle for a spot in the Round of 16.
One of the most anticipated matchups of the day will see Copenhagen take on Häcken, Idman.biz reports.
The return leg of these fixtures will be held on February 20.
Conference League Playoffs - First Leg
February 13
21:45: Bačka Topola vs Jagiellonia
21:45: Celje vs APOEL
21:45: Vikingur vs Panathinaikos
21:45: Molde vs Shamrock Rovers
00:00: Gent vs Betis
00:00: Borac vs Olimpiya
00:00: Omonia vs Pafos
00:00: Copenhagen vs Häcken
Idman.biz