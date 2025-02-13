Conference League playoffs kick off today

The Conference League playoffs begin today, with eight exciting matches in the first leg.

Teams ranked 9th to 24th in the group stage will battle for a spot in the Round of 16.

One of the most anticipated matchups of the day will see Copenhagen take on Häcken, Idman.biz reports.

The return leg of these fixtures will be held on February 20.

Conference League Playoffs - First Leg

February 13

21:45: Bačka Topola vs Jagiellonia

21:45: Celje vs APOEL

21:45: Vikingur vs Panathinaikos

21:45: Molde vs Shamrock Rovers

00:00: Gent vs Betis

00:00: Borac vs Olimpiya

00:00: Omonia vs Pafos

00:00: Copenhagen vs Häcken

Idman.biz