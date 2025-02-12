Sabail rejects former Borussia player Joy-Slayd Mickels

Sabail has made a final decision regarding the trial of Joy-Slayd Mickels, a former Borussia player.

According to Sportal.az, the Azerbaijani club has decided not to sign the 30-year-old midfielder, as he failed to impress the coaching staff during his trial period, Idman.biz reports.

Mickels, who is the twin brother of Joy-Lance Mickels from Sabah and Leroy Mickels from Shamakhi, last played for the amateur league club Ay-Yıldızspor in Germany. He also had stints with Borussia (Mönchengladbach), Arau, Strommen, Allemania (Aachen), and Rodinghausen"

Idman.biz