Champions League daily report: Records and firsts

The first day of the Champions League knockout stage was memorable for its interesting moments.

The IFFHS has provided a report featuring statistical facts from the matches that took place, Idman.biz reports.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid 2-3

Real Madrid became the first club to have reached 300 victories in the European Cup/Champions League, ahead of Bayern (241) and Barcelona (209).

Real Madrid have won away from home, thanks to a goal in added time scored by Jude Bellingham (picture) for the first time in a European Cup tie.

Real Madrid achieved their first away Champions League win vs Man City, after 6 previous winless games (3 draws, 3 losses).

Real Madrid are now the only rival in Guardiola's career that have beaten him, in his own stadium, with all the teams he has coached.

They beat him once 2-1 in Barcelona and 4-0 in Munich.

Carlo Ancelotti became the coach with the most European Cup/Champions League appearances for Real Madrid (72), surpassing Miguel Muñoz (71). the next are Vicente Del Bosque (60), Zinedine Zidane (53), Jose Mourinho (36).

Man City have now conceded 7 goals in the last 15 minutes in the UCL this season, more than any other side.

Manchester City conceded their first home UCL defeat since 19 September 2018 (against Lyon), ending a run of 34 consecutive games without defeat at the Etihad Stadium in the competition.

Manchester City lost their first leg in a Champions League knockout stage clash for the first time since 9 April 2019 (against Tottemham).

Pep Guardiola has lost 12 of his 38 official matches with Manchester City in 2024-25, already equaling his worst seasonal total of defeats from the bench in all competitions (12 with Manchester City in 2019-20).

Erling Haaland has finally scored a Champions League goal against Real Madrid; it took him 378 minutes of action and 14 shots for this.

Haaland totalized 53 goals during his career in UCL (including qualifiers): the best total in history of European Cup since 1955 for a player before turning 25, ahead of Lionel Messi whoc scored 52 goals before this age point.

Brest vs Paris St. Germain 0-3

This is first ever tie between teams from the same country before the quarterfinals in the Champions League history.

In the European Cup era (1955-1992), there were 3 such occasions:

Real Madrid vs Barcelona, in 1960 (Round of 16),

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, in 1978 (Round of 32),

Verona vs Juventus, in 1985 (Round of 16).

Brest have not beaten PSG for 40 years. Their last victory came on 26 January 1985 (3-1).

Since then, 22 victories for PSG and 8 draws in 30 official matches in all competitions.

In the last 18 games, the distance is even more abysmal: 17-1-0.

PSG's last 15 games across all competitions: 14 wins and 1 draw, goal difference 43-15.

PSG have scored 3+ goals in 4 consecutive Champions League games for just the second time, after the September-November 2017 streak under Unai Emery which included 5 such games.

Ousmane Dembélé became the 2nd French player to score a brace against a French team on French soil in a European game after Antoine Griezmann (for Atlético Madrid against Marseille in the Europa League on 16 May 2018).

Ousmane Dembélé, with already 15 goals for PSG in 2025, has already equalled his record for goals in a calendar year in all competitions at club level.

Dembélé has scored 5 more goals than any other player from the European top 5 leagues in all competitions this year.

The next are Kylian Mbappé (10) and Mateo Retegui (9).

Dembélé has scored in each of his last 8 matches in all competitions (all 8 of his games in 2015), equalling the best individual run in PSG history (Neymar twice, Bianchi and Mbappé).

Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven 2-1

Juventus' starting XI had an average age of 25 years 172 days, their youngest ever in a UCL knockout stage match.

At the same time, PSV fielded their oldest (27 years 259 days) starting XI in a Champions League match since 14 September 2004 (27 years 282 days vs Arsenal) and their oldest ever in a UCL knockout stage match.

Aged 36, Ivan Perisic became the oldest PSV player to ever score a goal in the Champions League.

Sporting Lisbon vs Borussia Dortmund 0-3

Serhou Guirassy has been involved in 13 goals in the UEFA Champions League this season (10 goals, 3 assists), the most ever by a Borussia Dortmund player in a single season in the competition.

Idman.biz