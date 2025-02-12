Qarabag about to set new record with rapid five-goal streak

Qarabag delivered a stunning display in the Misli Premier League's Matchweek 22, scoring five goals in just 18 minutes against Sabail.

Idman.biz reports that the Aghdam club broke the deadlock in the 76th minute and found the net for the fifth time in stoppage time (90+3 minutes).

This marks the second-fastest five-goal streak in 21st-century Azerbaijani league history. The record still belongs to Ravan, who scored five goals in just 14 minutes against Turan on March 30, 2013, during the 2012/13 season.

In that 6-2 away victory, Rəvan struck between the 60th and 73rd minutes, with Mindaugas Kalonas (60’), Juan Manuel Varea (61’, 68’, 72’), and Miloš Adamović (73’) on the scoresheet.

Idman.biz