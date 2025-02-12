UEFA rankings updated as Champions League playoffs begin

The first-leg matches of the UEFA Champions League playoffs have kicked off, bringing changes to the UEFA rankings.

Idman.biz reports that England, the current leader in the rankings, endured a disappointing day, failing to secure any points. Meanwhile, its closest competitors from the Big Five leagues - Italy, Spain, Germany, and France - added to their point totals, strengthening their positions.

Azerbaijan’s position remains unchanged at 28th place, as the country no longer has any active representatives in European competitions. Azerbaijan holds 19.625 points, with 2.875 points gained this season. Contributions to this tally came from:

Zira and Qarabag – 1.250 points each

Sabah – 0.250 points

Sumgayit – 0.125 points

At the top of the rankings, England continues to lead with 106.624 points, despite its setback.

