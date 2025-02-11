11 February 2025
Sabah celebrates milestone wins with historic victory

11 February 2025 10:47
Sabah celebrates milestone wins with historic victory

Sabah marked a double anniversary with a 2-1 victory against Turan Tovuz in the 22nd round of the Premier League.

The capital club secured their 80th win in the championship, Idman.biz reports.

With this victory, Sabah became the 17th team in Azerbaijan's championship history to achieve 80 or more wins.

At home, Sabah claimed their 40th win, joining the ranks of clubs with at least this many victories, alongside Karvan and MOIK.

Notably, Sabah achieved their first-ever win on August 12, 2018, with a 1-0 away victory over Keshla, while their first home win came on September 16, 2018, against Gabala, both matches featuring a single goal.

