Arsenal named best club in the world for January

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has announced the best club of January, with Arsenal claiming the top spot.

The London club earned 64 ranking points, making it the highest-scoring team globally for the first month of 2025, Idman.biz reports.

Arsenal’s impressive run included two Champions League victories, along with three wins and two draws in the Premier League.

Top 5 Clubs for January (IFFHS Rankings)

Arsenal – 64 points

Inter – 61 points

Real Madrid – 58 points

PSG – 50 points

Atlético Madrid – 49 points

Idman.biz