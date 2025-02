Azerbaijan national team midfielder Coshqun Diniyev has made a move to a new club in Turkiye.

The 28-year-old midfielder, who has been playing abroad, has left Bandirmaspor to join Corum FK, Idman.biz reports.

Diniyev has signed a contract with the club, which is currently competing for promotion to the Turkish Super Lig. After 23 rounds, Corum FK sits 7th in the standings with 35 points.

Notably, at the start of the season, Diniyev transferred from Umraniyespor to Bandirmaspor.

Idman.biz