Ozan Can Kokcu: "I can move to a higher-level club at the end of the season"

"Everything is fine in my team. We continue preparations for the new season".

These words were said by Ozan Can Kokcu, a footballer of Azerbaijani national team who plays for the Finnish club HIK, in a statement to Sport24.az, Idman.biz reports.

26-year-old midfielder said that he did not receive any new offers during the winter transfer period: "I have been playing for this team for six months. I am currently trying to do good for my club".

The player also spoke about his goals in Finnish representative:

"I want to be one of the most important players of the club and experience the joy of winning the championship in this country. Of course, we intend to play in the European cups again. At the end of the season, I can move to a higher-level club".

