Bahlul Mustafazade: "We are trying to recover and we know that we will be in a better situation" - INTERVIEW

Interview of Qarabag defender Bahlul Mustafazade to Futbolxeber.az

- You defeated Sabail in the first match of the 1/4 finals of Azerbaijan Cup. What can you say about the 1:0 victory?

- The match was difficult as we expected. Both the field factor and the opponent created enough difficulties for us. As a result, we won. But I think we could have played better.

- What prevented you from playing better?

- Maybe the weather factor also had an effect. You yourself saw that the strong wind sometimes created difficulties for aerial balls. Overall, our team fought well, fought until the end. We will try to make a better impression in the next matches.

- You will probably agree that your team is not in ideal shape at the moment, and we do not see the usual magnificent Qarabag. What is the reason for this?

- Our performance in the UEFA Europa League may also have an impact on this. Nevertheless, we are trying to recover and we know that we will be in a better position. We have championship matches ahead of us, as well as the return match in the cup. I think that over time, everything will fall into place.

- Don't you think that Qarabag was criticized too much for its performance in Europe. It seems that every year the team went all the way to the semifinals, but this year it failed to make it to the playoffs.

- Maybe the result from last season played a role in this. Everyone hoped that Qarabag would repeat those results. Unfortunately, that's how it turned out. Of course, we didn't want the results to be like this. But this is sport. We are sure that we will learn from our unsuccessful performance and be better next season.

- What are your thoughts on the abolition of the legionnaire limit? Will this be for the benefit of our football or against it?

- Frankly, it is difficult for me to give a precise opinion. Because in both cases, certain arguments can be made. Time will tell whether this decision will be beneficial for our football. Maybe local footballers will also try to approach their work more responsibly than before. But as I said, it is difficult to make a specific forecast or express an opinion now. It can be negative or positive. Maybe this will lead to local footballers turning abroad.

- How realistic do you think this is?

- Time will tell. It is difficult to say anything right now.

