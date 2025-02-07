7 February 2025
Why are Mahir Emreli’s teammates unhappy with him?

7 February 2025 15:28
27
Azerbaijan national team forward Mahir Emreli is reportedly facing significant issues in Germany.

German media claims that the 28-year-old striker has become an unwelcome figure at Nürnberg, with teammates openly displaying a cold attitude towards him, Idman.biz reports.

The main reason behind this friction appears to be Emreli’s behavior, particularly his choice of words in conversations. His conduct has reportedly irritated many of his teammates, causing tension within the squad.

A recent incident during a training session exemplifies the situation—just two weeks ago, Emreli reacted aggressively to a minor foul by Florian Flick, responding with an insult. The altercation escalated to the point where coaches had to pause the session to calm things down.

Furthermore, reports suggest that this is not an isolated case, as Emreli has struggled to control his emotions on multiple occasions. His temperament has not been well received by his teammates, further straining his relationship within the squad.

Although Nürnberg holds the option to extend Emreli’s contract beyond this summer, his recent behavior and performances have cast doubt on whether the club will exercise this clause.

