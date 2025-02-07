Sergio Ramos joins Monterrey

Sergio Ramos has officially joined Monterrey, securing a contract that will keep him at the Mexican club until the end of 2025.

The 38-year-old defender will wear the number 93 jersey—a tribute to his iconic 90+3rd minute equalizer in the 2014 UEFA Champions League final with Real Madrid against Atlético Madrid, which helped his team avoid defeat, Idman.biz reports.

Ramos became a free agent in July 2024 after his contract with Sevilla expired. The veteran center-back has also played for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) during his illustrious career.

As for Monterrey, the club is set to be one of the participants in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

