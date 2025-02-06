New changes in European competitions: Extra time abolition under discussion

A significant change may be on the horizon for European club competitions. UEFA is currently exploring the possibility of abolishing extra time in matches.

Idman.biz reports that discussions are ongoing regarding this potential change, which could be applied exclusively to the UEFA Champions League for now. However, the implementation of this new rule in the upcoming seasons is unlikely, as broadcasting contracts are set through the summer of 2027.

If extra time is eliminated, match outcomes will be decided by penalty shootouts.

Idman.biz