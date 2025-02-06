Maksim Medvedev: “Kady is stronger, I believe in him” - INTERVIEW

Maksim Medvedev, the former captain of Qarabag, shared his insights in an exclusive interview with Idman.biz regarding the return of Kady Borges to the team.

- How do you evaluate Kady Borges' return to Qarabag?

- Kady is a part of Qarabag. We achieved great results together in the past. His return will have a significant impact on the team. Kady is well known by the players, management, and coaching staff. Everyone knows what he is capable of. Moreover, Kady won’t need much time to adapt. He may be back to our football style in just two weeks. The main thing is that Kady can show his full performance as soon as possible.

- We've often seen players return to our clubs after leaving, but they don't perform as well as before. Do you think the same might happen with Kady?

- It depends a lot on him. If he can show his dynamics, he can deliver results quickly. I hope Kady has returned stronger, and I believe in him. We know what he is capable of and how much pressure he can put on the opponents. Rivals were afraid of Kady. Therefore, I think his return to Qarabag will benefit the team greatly.

- Have you kept in touch with Kady after he left Qarabag?

- Of course, we haven’t lost contact. We message each other often, and we talk on the phone. Our relationship with Kady has always been warm.

- The decision of AFFA to abolish the foreign player limit has been a hot topic in the football community recently. What are your thoughts on this decision?

- I have always said that we bring foreign players into the game in a complex manner. Of course, having 11 foreign players on the field won’t be good for Azerbaijani footballers, because there will be fewer spots for them. But this strategy works for the teams in the top five because they have better budgets. Clubs with lower budgets will face difficulties due to this issue. In short, there are both positive and negative aspects of this decision.

- You are currently working with the lower age groups at Qarabag. As someone involved in this sector, how do you evaluate the impact of this decision on youth football?

- Of course, this decision will create some challenges for us. Football academies today are expected to produce around 100 players for the Premier League in the future. The question is, where will these children play? Actually, there are ways to overcome this. Either they will go abroad to play, or the number of teams will increase so that the children can play there. Imagine if 100 kids come out of every club, where will they all play? Let’s say 20% go abroad, but what about the rest? That’s a huge number. It seems that most will play in the First League, and the best ones will move up to the Premier League. The current decisions are steering in this direction. Anyhow, this strategy needs a lot of work.

Idman.biz