The Azerbaijan U19 Women's Football Team has played their second friendly match during their training camp in Minsk, the capital of Belarus.

Idman.biz reports that the U19 team faced the Belarus U19 team once again.

The match ended with a 2-0 victory for the host team.

In the first encounter between the teams on February 4, Belarus secured a 2-0 win as well.

