Neymar made his long-awaited return to the Santos lineup, marking his first appearance for the club in 12 years.

Idman.biz reports that the 33-year-old forward entered the match against Botafogo in the 46th minute during the 7th round of the Paulista League, with the game tied 1-1. Despite playing only one half, Neymar was named the best player of the match.

