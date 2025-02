Olavio Juninho, the former player of Qarabag, has opened his goal account with his new team, Flamengo.

The 28-year-old forward scored during the Carioca Serie A match against Portuguesa. He opened the scoring in the 40th minute of the match, which ended with a 5-0 victory for his team, Idman.biz reports.

This goal came in Juninho’s third game for Flamengo and marked his first goal in Carioca.

Idman.biz