Vagif Sadygov: “Abolishing the limit will inevitably raise the level of the Premier League”

The abolition of the foreign player limit in the Misli Premier League is expected to enhance the overall quality of the competition, according to Vagif Sadygov, the chairman of the AFFA Coaches Committee.

Idman.biz, citing Report, reports that Sadygov emphasized that this decision was inevitable:

“I have always supported a unified system and a well-functioning mechanism. While this decision carries risks and is open to discussion, I have always stated that abolishing the limit was an unavoidable step that had to happen sooner or later. This change will inevitably improve the level of the Premier League. Since the decision has been made, we must focus on its advantages. Clubs should utilize this opportunity to enhance both the championship and the development of local players.”

To encourage the use of local players, clubs will receive additional bonuses for fielding them. Meanwhile, financial regulations have been introduced to prevent excessive foreign player recruitment.

Clubs will pay a fee of 100,000 AZN for each foreign player beyond 12.

For more than 15 foreign players, the fee rises to 200,000 AZN per player.

Sadygov believes these fees will deter clubs from overspending on foreign talent, ensuring that local players still have opportunities to compete:

“Since each team can register up to 30 players, local footballers will still have chances to play, fostering healthy competition. Those who prove themselves will ultimately contribute to the growth of Azerbaijani football.”

According to the veteran coach, the financial constraints will push clubs to be more selective with foreign signings:

“The development of local players is crucial. Some of our clubs currently have more than 15 foreign players. However, I doubt any club will exceed this number given the newly introduced fees. One of the biggest advantages of removing the limit is that clubs will be more cautious when selecting foreign players, signing only those who can genuinely strengthen their squads.”

Sadygov also pointed out that Azerbaijani players are capable of competing with foreign footballers, recalling past experiences in the league:

“We've seen a similar situation before in Azerbaijani football. The level of the Premier League has since improved, and steps are being taken to achieve even greater progress. While foreign players will play a key role, clubs must also protect the interests of local players. There are local footballers who are just as competitive and ready to prove themselves.”

Until now, the Premier League followed a 7 foreign + 4 local player rule. However, at the AFFA Executive Committee meeting on February 3, it was decided that from the 2025/2026 season onward, the foreign player limit will be completely removed, accompanied by the introduction of foreign player registration fees.

Idman.biz