5 February 2025
Men's World Best Goalscorer 2025

5 February 2025 10:52
Men's World Best Goalscorer 2025

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has released its ranking of the top goal scorers in all matches played in 2025.

The list considers goals scored in January. Leading the chart is Marcos Leonardo, the Brazilian striker from Al Hilal, who has netted 10 goals, making him the most prolific player so far this year, Idman.biz reports.

Six players have scored eight goals each, with Inter Milan’s Argentine forward Lautaro Martínez securing the second spot. Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembélé rounds out the top three.

The ranking includes 26 players who have scored six or more goals since the start of the year.

