4 February 2025
EN

AFFA official appointed as UEFA representative for Juventus match

Football
News
4 February 2025 14:14
11
AFFA’s Head of Youth and Junior Competitions, Zumrud Aghayeva, has received another appointment from UEFA. She will serve as the UEFA representative for the upcoming UEFA Youth League 1/16 final match between Trabzonspor (Turkiye) and Juventus (Italy).

The match will take place on February 12 at the Senol Gunes Sports Complex in Trabzon, Turkiye, and is set to begin at 19:00 Baku time.

This appointment highlights Aghayeva’s continued involvement in European football, contributing to the development and oversight of youth competitions.

Idman.biz

