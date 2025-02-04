4 February 2025
Ramin Musayev: "Removing the foreign player limit will not benefit Azerbaijani football"

Ramin Musayev: "Removing the foreign player limit will not benefit Azerbaijani football"

Ramin Musayev, the former president of the Professional Football League (PFL), shared his views with Idman.biz regarding the recent decisions made at the AFFA Executive Committee meeting.

Musayev expressed his concerns about the removal of the foreign player limit, stating, "Increasing the number of clubs is a positive move, but removing the foreign player limit will not benefit Azerbaijani football in any way." He explained that the decision would harm local players and club dynamics.

"None of our clubs care about the national team's interests. Every club is concerned with its own future. I can't understand the reasoning behind the decision on the foreign player limit. It seems that those making these decisions lack experience in this field. The removal of the limit will negatively affect local players."

Drawing from his 19 years of experience in football, Musayev disagreed with the idea that the change would positively impact the competitiveness of local players. "This decision will hurt Azerbaijani football in the long run," he emphasized.

Musayev also shared his opinion on the proposal to increase the number of teams in the Premier League from 10 to 12 for the 2025/2026 season, calling it a step in the right direction. "In my opinion, one of the new teams should be Gabala due to their strong infrastructure. Any team with the right facilities and youth development capabilities should be in the Premier League. The second team is likely to be Zagatala."

He also pointed out that the most popular team among fans is Lankaran, and he would like to see them represent the Premier League. "A club with a large fanbase feels a greater sense of responsibility," he said. "Ultimately, football is played for the fans."

Musayev raised concerns about the potential consequences of the decision to remove relegation for the team finishing last in the Premier League, warning that it could undermine the integrity of the competition. "If the team in last place doesn't have to leave the league, it violates sporting principles, and other teams may become complacent."

The AFFA Executive Committee recently announced the removal of the foreign player limit in the national championship and the increase of the Premier League teams to 12 for the upcoming season. The regulations and format for the 2025/2026 season will be discussed at the next Executive Committee meeting.

