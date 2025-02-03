Sumgayit FC parts ways with foreign player

Sumgayit FC has parted ways with foreign footballer Jordan Rezabala.
No new agreement was reached after his contract expired, Idman.biz reports.
Rezabala, an Ecuadorian midfielder, joined the club in February of last year.
Idman.biz
Sumgayit FC has parted ways with foreign footballer Jordan Rezabala.
No new agreement was reached after his contract expired, Idman.biz reports.
Rezabala, an Ecuadorian midfielder, joined the club in February of last year.
Idman.biz
Sarkhan Hajiyev steps down amid growing tensions with AFFA leadership
The White Blacks have offered the 28-year-old midfielder a contract worth 220,000 dollars per year
The Guinean forward, who scored a brace in the match, shared his thoughts on the game
Milan striker Alvaro Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray
Manchester City’s defense was overwhelmed in losses to PSG (2-4), Tottenham (0-4), and Sporting (1-4)
The defender of Danish national team and Lecce, Patrick Dorgu, will move to English club