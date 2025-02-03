3 February 2025
EN

Sumgayit FC parts ways with foreign player

Football
News
3 February 2025 18:00
26
Sumgayit FC parts ways with foreign player

Sumgayit FC has parted ways with foreign footballer Jordan Rezabala.

No new agreement was reached after his contract expired, Idman.biz reports.

Rezabala, an Ecuadorian midfielder, joined the club in February of last year.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Milan loan defender to Bologna
18:14
Football

Milan loan defender to Bologna

Davide Calabria leaves AC Milan for the remainder of the season

Andre Silva loaned to Werder Bremen
17:33
Football

Andre Silva loaned to Werder Bremen

The 29-year-old forward will now play for Werder Bremen

AFFA Secretary General's resignation: Uncertainty surrounds departure
17:25
Football

AFFA Secretary General's resignation: Uncertainty surrounds departure

Sarkhan Hajiyev steps down amid growing tensions with AFFA leadership

Neftchi awaits response from Partizan player
17:18
Football

Neftchi awaits response from Partizan player

The White Blacks have offered the 28-year-old midfielder a contract worth 220,000 dollars per year

Salifou Soumah on victory against Qarabag: "I believed we could come back, even when it was 0-2" - INTERVIEW
16:52
Football

Salifou Soumah on victory against Qarabag: "I believed we could come back, even when it was 0-2" - INTERVIEW

The Guinean forward, who scored a brace in the match, shared his thoughts on the game

Spartak coach Ramin Asadov: "I've never seen anything like this in Azerbaijani football" – INTERVIEW
15:32
Football

Spartak coach Ramin Asadov: "I've never seen anything like this in Azerbaijani football" – INTERVIEW

Interview with Ramin Asadov, a coach at Russia’s Spartak (Moscow) academy

Most read

Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray
1 February 14:51
Football

Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray

Milan striker Alvaro Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray
Guardiola’s first career incident: Man City concede 4 or more goals for the fourth time this season
11:05
Football

Guardiola’s first career incident: Man City concede 4 or more goals for the fourth time this season

Manchester City’s defense was overwhelmed in losses to PSG (2-4), Tottenham (0-4), and Sporting (1-4)

Danish defender in Manchester United
1 February 17:41
Football

Danish defender in Manchester United

The defender of Danish national team and Lecce, Patrick Dorgu, will move to English club

Milan buys striker for 35 million euros
1 February 16:25
Football

Milan buys striker for 35 million euros

Milan adds a new striker to the squad