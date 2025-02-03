Neftchi awaits response from Partizan player

Neftchi is in negotiations with Nemanja Glavcic, a former player of Serbia's Partizan, about a potential transfer.

According to Sportlife.az, the White Blacks have offered the 28-year-old midfielder a contract worth 220,000 dollars per year, Idman.biz reports.

However, the Serbian player has not yet agreed to join the Baku-based club. Glavcic is currently considering other offers and has not explicitly rejected Neftchi. He is keeping their proposal as a last option.

Glavcic’a last club was Volos in Greece, and he has previously played for Teleoptik, Spartak, Slaven Belupo, and Khimki in Russia. He has also represented Serbia's youth national teams at various levels.

Idman.biz