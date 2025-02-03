Spartak coach Ramin Asadov: "I've never seen anything like this in Azerbaijani football" – INTERVIEW

Interview with Ramin Asadov, a coach at Russia’s Spartak (Moscow) academy, for Sportlife.az

– How were you welcomed at the club?

– The atmosphere in the team was fantastic. They welcomed me warmly, and it didn’t take long for me to adapt. Working with high-level specialists is a great pleasure.

– What impressed you the most about the Moscow club?

– The academy's coaches, coordinators, and administrators are all very professional and take their work seriously. They value their coaches, which makes me very happy.

– Is it easier to work in a local or foreign club?

– There are many differences. Here, there is a weekly test system. Twice a month, methodological lessons are conducted. Coaches are also paid for each match they participate in. I have never seen anything like this in Azerbaijani football.

– What changes should be made to the local clubs’ training system?

– If we want to develop like foreign clubs, many changes are necessary. Coaches should be tested once or twice a month and receive ongoing training to become more professional in their work.

– Would you like to work with senior teams in the future?

– Why not?! I am constantly improving myself, and I believe I am in a great place for my development. There is still a lot to learn from Spartak.

– What are your future goals?

– I have many goals. I will keep working hard to achieve better results. Here, coaches are highly valued, and I believe that is one of the most important aspects for a professional.

