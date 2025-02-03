3 February 2025
EN

Spartak coach Ramin Asadov: "I've never seen anything like this in Azerbaijani football" – INTERVIEW

Football
Interview
3 February 2025 15:32
18
Spartak coach Ramin Asadov: "I've never seen anything like this in Azerbaijani football" – INTERVIEW

Interview with Ramin Asadov, a coach at Russia’s Spartak (Moscow) academy, for Sportlife.az

– How were you welcomed at the club?

– The atmosphere in the team was fantastic. They welcomed me warmly, and it didn’t take long for me to adapt. Working with high-level specialists is a great pleasure.

– What impressed you the most about the Moscow club?

– The academy's coaches, coordinators, and administrators are all very professional and take their work seriously. They value their coaches, which makes me very happy.

– Is it easier to work in a local or foreign club?

– There are many differences. Here, there is a weekly test system. Twice a month, methodological lessons are conducted. Coaches are also paid for each match they participate in. I have never seen anything like this in Azerbaijani football.

– What changes should be made to the local clubs’ training system?

– If we want to develop like foreign clubs, many changes are necessary. Coaches should be tested once or twice a month and receive ongoing training to become more professional in their work.

– Would you like to work with senior teams in the future?

– Why not?! I am constantly improving myself, and I believe I am in a great place for my development. There is still a lot to learn from Spartak.

– What are your future goals?

– I have many goals. I will keep working hard to achieve better results. Here, coaches are highly valued, and I believe that is one of the most important aspects for a professional.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

AFFA Secretary General's resignation: Uncertainty surrounds departure
17:25
Football

AFFA Secretary General's resignation: Uncertainty surrounds departure

Sarkhan Hajiyev steps down amid growing tensions with AFFA leadership

Neftchi awaits response from Partizan player
17:18
Football

Neftchi awaits response from Partizan player

The White Blacks have offered the 28-year-old midfielder a contract worth 220,000 dollars per year

Salifou Soumah on victory against Qarabag: "I believed we could come back, even when it was 0-2" - INTERVIEW
16:52
Football

Salifou Soumah on victory against Qarabag: "I believed we could come back, even when it was 0-2" - INTERVIEW

The Guinean forward, who scored a brace in the match, shared his thoughts on the game

What Does the Future Hold for Azerbaijani Youth Football? – In-Depth ANALYSIS
14:26
Football

What Does the Future Hold for Azerbaijani Youth Football? – In-Depth ANALYSIS

Idman.biz reached out to individuals directly involved in the process—parents of young footballers
Kosta Nedeljkovic moves to Bundesliga on loan
13:47
Football

Kosta Nedeljkovic moves to Bundesliga on loan

The agreement includes a buyout clause, allowing the Bundesliga club to permanently sign the 19-year-old for €15 million
Chelsea's Ben Chilwell to spend remainder of the season on loan at Crystal Palace
12:28
Football

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell to spend remainder of the season on loan at Crystal Palace

The 28-year-old left-back will spend the second half of the season on loan at Crystal Palace

Most read

Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray
1 February 14:51
Football

Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray

Milan striker Alvaro Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray
Shakhriyar Mamedyarov returns to the Top 20 – FIDE RANKINGS
31 January 18:10
Chess

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov returns to the Top 20 – FIDE RANKINGS

The FIDE has released the February 2025 world chess rankings
Guardiola’s first career incident: Man City concede 4 or more goals for the fourth time this season
11:05
Football

Guardiola’s first career incident: Man City concede 4 or more goals for the fourth time this season

Manchester City’s defense was overwhelmed in losses to PSG (2-4), Tottenham (0-4), and Sporting (1-4)

Danish defender in Manchester United
1 February 17:41
Football

Danish defender in Manchester United

The defender of Danish national team and Lecce, Patrick Dorgu, will move to English club