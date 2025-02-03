What Does the Future Hold for Azerbaijani Youth Football? – In-Depth ANALYSIS

Youth football is one of the most pressing issues when discussing the challenges facing Azerbaijani football. The recently unveiled AFFA development strategy has placed significant emphasis on this area, highlighting the recognition of its importance by football authorities and fans alike.

However, acknowledging the problem is just the first step—taking systematic and timely action is crucial. Since the effects of decisions made today will only be visible years down the line, the question remains: What is currently being done to improve youth football in Azerbaijan?



To gain a clearer perspective, Idman.biz reached out to individuals directly involved in the process—parents of young footballers.

Saida Akhundova, a mother of two children playing for Zira U15 and Fanar Baku U13, shared the struggles she has encountered: "One of the biggest issues in youth football is the lack of natural grass fields. Over the past six years, we have faced numerous challenges, including weak infrastructure in football academies, unqualified coaches, a shortage of free training grounds, the financial burden on parents, and a lack of sponsorship." Akhundova also pointed out that some coaches engage in favoritism, prioritizing children based on personal relationships or monetary incentives rather than talent.

Another significant issue is the cost of training. Akhundova noted that she spends approximately 500 AZN per month on her children's football education: "Some families can't even afford basic football gear. In such cases, parents within the team try to support each other, but that alone is not enough. If a child has potential, they should be provided with opportunities, just as in Europe. Unfortunately, in Azerbaijan, parents must cover all expenses themselves."

A Statistical Overview of Football Facilities

According to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Azerbaijan has 38 full-sized football fields and 37 mini-pitches across its sports facilities. However, these numbers are insufficient to meet demand, underscoring the need for alternative solutions such as club-operated academies.

Akif Humbatov, head coach of Anart Football Club, emphasized the lack of proper training grounds as a major concern: "Another critical issue is the inadequate nutrition of young players. Proper dietary plans should be implemented to support their development. Football training alone is not enough; every detail in a child's daily routine plays a role." Humbatov also mentioned that while his club charges a minimum of 60 AZN per month, financial assistance is provided for underprivileged children.

The Sabah Football Academy's youth coordinator, Tabriz Hasanov, shared insights with Idman.biz, emphasizing that the academy does not operate paid groups:

“Currently, we have teams for all age groups from U-8 to U-19, actively participating in competitions under the umbrella of the Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA). Of course, like any academy, we face certain challenges, but we are working hard to overcome them. Our primary goal is to become one of the best academies in the country and then align with European standards. We are committed to this mission day and night.”

Hasanov also highlighted the academy’s strong focus on talent scouting:

“We conduct selection processes twice a year, during winter and summer breaks, in Baku. Additionally, we pay close attention to regional talent scouting. We announce our visits to specific districts in advance, allowing children to apply. On designated days, we conduct trials, and the most promising players are invited to Baku. The academy ensures proper education, health, and nutrition for our players under close supervision.”

Shahin Shukurov, a coach at the Ulduz Football Academy, told Idman.biz that their academy fosters a nurturing environment with professional coaching:

“We have age groups ranging from U8 to U14. Starting this year, we have also introduced girls’ teams in the lower age categories. Ulduz has been operating for a year and a half, during which we have achieved significant progress. Our talent scouting covers the entire country, with coordinators, coaches, and management staff closely monitoring tournaments to identify potential players. The selection process is rigorous, ensuring that every child joining us is thoroughly assessed by multiple coaches. Once a player is selected, they remain with us without unexpected eliminations.”

Shukurov also elaborated on the academy’s holistic approach to player development:

“For children selected from the regions, we take full responsibility for their education and accommodation in Baku. Beyond just providing lodging, clothing, and food, we focus on their overall well-being. The academy offers various recreational activities, including table tennis, chess, and a well-stocked library. Our goal is to nurture well-rounded individuals, not just football players.”

Regional Football Development: A Necessary Move to the Capital?

A pressing question remains—do children from the regions need to relocate to Baku to pursue a successful football career?

The coordinator of Turan Tovuz Football Academy informed Idman.biz that they have significantly expanded their reach in recent years:

“We accept players starting from six years old. In compliance with licensing requirements, we have teams in the U9 to U19 categories, including a U15 girls’ team, all of which compete in AFFA-organized tournaments. We regularly conduct talent identification programs.

To further boost grassroots football, Turan Tovuz has launched the “Mektebli” project, where our coaches visit schools to identify talented players. Additionally, in remote villages of Tovuz, specialized coaches are assigned to train local groups. We strive to support financially disadvantaged children as much as possible. Our academy has also established teams in Gazakh, Aghstafa, and Shamkir, with over 500 young players currently training under our program.”

The academy takes a proactive approach to both player and coach development:

“Our club management invests heavily in the growth of both players and coaches. We provide training opportunities for our coaches, including international exchange programs with renowned academies. Everything at our academy is free of charge—players receive full board accommodation, medical care, and education at a high standard. For away matches, all teams travel a day in advance to ensure optimal preparation. Regular theoretical and practical training sessions are conducted, and weekly meetings allow us to analyze strengths and weaknesses, ensuring continuous improvement.”

To gain insight into the role of the Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA) in youth development, Idman.biz reached out to AFFA spokesperson Elnur Mammadli. He provided key details regarding their selection process:

“For players up to 13 years old, AFFA identifies talent exclusively through the ‘Elite Training’ project, offering them to clubs. Older players (U-15 to U-21) are selected by national team coaches and invited to training camps. Additionally, AFFA employs a dedicated scout who gathers information on promising players both domestically and abroad, presenting their profiles to the technical department for further assessment and selection.”

Mammadli also stressed that AFFA monitors Azerbaijani players abroad and actively facilitates their integration into domestic football:

“Regardless of financial background, we ensure equal opportunities for all talented players. AFFA currently oversees U-8 to U-14 leagues in 13 centers, involving 626 teams. Every weekend, teams from nearby regions gather at these centers for competition. The U-15 to U-19 leagues, including the Youth League, feature 58 teams, competing in a home-and-away format.

In total, there are 12,274 registered boys and 720 girls playing football in Azerbaijan up to the U-17 level.”

While progress is evident, several challenges persist—insufficient training facilities, a lack of highly qualified coaches, and concerns regarding player nutrition remain critical issues. Without addressing these fundamental gaps, achieving sustainable growth in youth football remains uncertain.

If these issues continue unaddressed, Azerbaijan may struggle to produce a generation of elite players even a decade from now.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz