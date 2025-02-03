Zira player Salifou Soumah attracting interest from Dynamo Kyiv

Zira forward Salifou Soumah has caught the attention of Ukrainian powerhouse Dynamo Kyiv.

Idman.biz reports that the Ukrainian club is keen on acquiring the 21-year-old Guinean striker.

Dynamo Kyiv is reportedly willing to pay between €800,000 to €1 million for the transfer, with the deal expected to be completed soon.

Suma, who joined Zira from Havre in the summer of 2023, has scored 4 goals in 23 matches this season. Just two days ago, he signed a new contract with the Baku club, extending his stay until the summer of 2027.

