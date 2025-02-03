3 February 2025
Zira player Salifou Soumah attracting interest from Dynamo Kyiv

3 February 2025 12:02
15
Zira forward Salifou Soumah has caught the attention of Ukrainian powerhouse Dynamo Kyiv.

Idman.biz reports that the Ukrainian club is keen on acquiring the 21-year-old Guinean striker.

Dynamo Kyiv is reportedly willing to pay between €800,000 to €1 million for the transfer, with the deal expected to be completed soon.

Suma, who joined Zira from Havre in the summer of 2023, has scored 4 goals in 23 matches this season. Just two days ago, he signed a new contract with the Baku club, extending his stay until the summer of 2027.

