261 days later: Another second-half collapse

For the first time in the 2024/25 Misli Premier League season, Qarabag conceded three goals in a single match.

Idman.biz reports that the Aghdam club lost 2-3 in their away match against Zira in the 21st round.

Leading 2-0 at halftime, Gurban Gurbanov’s team conceded three goals in the second half, leading to their defeat.

The last time Qarabag conceded three goals in a match was in the previous season, during a 4-3 victory over Turan Tovuz on May 17. Interestingly, 261 days earlier, they also let in three goals in a single half.

After losing 1-2 to Turan Tovuz in the previous round, Qarabag has now suffered two consecutive defeats. This marks the first time in the past seven seasons that this has occurred. In the 2017/18 season, Qarabag had similar back-to-back losses, to Neftchi (0-1) and Keshla (now Shamakhi, 0-3).

