The 22nd round of LaLiga saw Barcelona and Valencia clinch narrow victories.

Idman.biz reports that Barcelona, in their title chase, edged past relegation-threatened Alavés with a 1-0 victory. Meanwhile, Valencia and Osasuna also secured three points in their respective matches.

LaLiga – Matchday 22 Results (February 2nd):

17:00 – Barcelona 1-0 Alavés



19:15 – Valencia 2-1 Celta

21:30 – Osasuna 2-1 Real Sociedad

00:00 – Betis 2-2 Athletic

Idman.biz