Well-known football commentator: “Let them go and read fairy tales” - INTERVIEW - VIDEO

Honored journalist Fikret Adigozelli was a guest of "11 MEN" football podcast.
The well-known football commentator answered questions from the program's author, Kenan Mastaliyev, Idman.biz reports.
The video was presented under the title "Fikret Adigozelli criticized our commentators: “Let them go and read fairy tales”.
Transfer paid for in cryptocurrency
The club's official website said that the transfer was paid for in cryptocurrency
Firmino’s future in doubt - Could the Brazilian star koin Fenerbahce?
Al-Ahli’s squad is overloaded with foreign players, pushing Firmino toward a possible exit
Danish defender in Manchester United
The defender of Danish national team and Lecce, Patrick Dorgu, will move to English club
From Inter to Spain
The midfielder will play for the Spanish club on loan until the end of the season
Qarabag vs Olympiacos: Statistical Breakdown
Will Qarabag’s stats finally reflect their potential in their Europa League clash against Olympiacos? A closer look at the numbers
Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray
Milan striker Alvaro Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray
Cristiano Ronaldo makes football history - First player to reach 700 club wins!
The 39-year-old Portuguese superstar reached this milestone following his latest win with Al-Nassr