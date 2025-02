Manchester United will add a new defender to the squad.

The defender of Danish national team and Lecce, Patrick Dorgu, will move to English club, Idman.biz reports.

An agreement has been reached between the parties regarding the transfer. The transfer will be paid for 30+5 million euros. The player has traveled to England to sign a contract.

Dorgu has scored 3 goals in 21 matches in Serie A this season.

Idman.biz