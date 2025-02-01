Mingachevir moved to Zagatala

Mingachevir football club, which competes in the I League of the Azerbaijan Championship, has taken the first serious step after starting a partnership with ASTA (Azerbaijan Sport Talents Academy).

The club's management, which is not thinking about immediate results in a hurry, but about the future, has started implementing infrastructure plans, Idman.biz reports

For this purpose, repair and reconstruction work has begun at the Yashar Mammadzadeh Mingachevir city stadium. PFL has already been informed about this. Until the work is completed, Mingachevir will hold its home games at Zagatala OIK stadium.

The club is currently in the last - 10th place in the I League.

Idman.biz