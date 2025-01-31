31 January 2025
Sumgayit FC part ways with two players

31 January 2025 17:28
Sumgayit have parted ways with two players.

Idman.biz reports that the club's press service announced the departure of Kristijan Velinovski and Nikola Vujnovic.

Their contracts have been mutually terminated by agreement.

Idman.biz

