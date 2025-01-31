Sumgayit FC part ways with two players

Sumgayit have parted ways with two players.
Idman.biz reports that the club's press service announced the departure of Kristijan Velinovski and Nikola Vujnovic.
Their contracts have been mutually terminated by agreement.
Idman.biz
