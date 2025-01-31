31 January 2025
EN

Cristiano Ronaldo makes football history - First player to reach 700 club wins!

Football
News
31 January 2025 15:27
33
Cristiano Ronaldo makes football history - First player to reach 700 club wins!

Cristiano Ronaldo has etched his name into football history once again, becoming the first player to achieve 700 club-level victories.

According to Marca, the 39-year-old Portuguese superstar reached this milestone following his latest win with Al-Nassr, Idman.biz reports.

His victories span across five clubs:
Sporting CP – 13 wins
Manchester United – 214 wins
Real Madrid – 316 wins
Juventus – 91 wins
Al-Nassr – 66 wins

Alongside this historic feat, Ronaldo has also brought his career goal tally to 921, with 786 goals in club competitions and 135 for the Portugal national team.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Bakhtiyar Musayev expresses regret over Qarabag's performance
17:55
Football

Bakhtiyar Musayev expresses regret over Qarabag's performance

"Qarabag's results this season have been disappointing"

Sumgayit FC part ways with two players
17:28
Football

Sumgayit FC part ways with two players

Their contracts have been mutually terminated by agreement
Europa League playoff draw: Galatasaray and Fenerbahce opponents confirmed
17:11
Football

Europa League playoff draw: Galatasaray and Fenerbahce opponents confirmed

Turkish clubs set for exciting matchups in the knockout round

PFL President: "We’ve received an invitation to join the World Leagues Association"
16:29
Football

PFL President: "We’ve received an invitation to join the World Leagues Association"

Productive meeting with Latvian Premier League President leads to promising international collaborations
Champions League playoff draw revealed
15:39
Football

Champions League playoff draw revealed

Exciting matchups set, including a blockbuster clash between Man City and Real Madrid
Qarabag no longer alone at the top - End of an era?
15:18
Football

Qarabag no longer alone at the top - End of an era?

For the first time in 11 years, another club matches Aghdam giants in UEFA rankings

Most read

Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy
29 January 11:45
Chess

Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy

In the second round, Russian player David Akhmedov triumphed over the 34-year-old Norwegian
Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million
29 January 09:21
Football

Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million

Al-Nassr has reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen
Record-Breaking Champions League Night: 64 Goals on January 29th
30 January 12:39
Football

Record-Breaking Champions League Night: 64 Goals on January 29th

Lille's Historic Victory, Feyenoord's Unwanted Record, and More Key Stats from the Group Stage's Round 8

Qarabag vs Olympiacos: Statistical Breakdown
30 January 15:47
Football

Qarabag vs Olympiacos: Statistical Breakdown

Will Qarabag’s stats finally reflect their potential in their Europa League clash against Olympiacos? A closer look at the numbers