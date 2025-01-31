Cristiano Ronaldo makes football history - First player to reach 700 club wins!

Cristiano Ronaldo has etched his name into football history once again, becoming the first player to achieve 700 club-level victories.

According to Marca, the 39-year-old Portuguese superstar reached this milestone following his latest win with Al-Nassr, Idman.biz reports.

His victories span across five clubs:

Sporting CP – 13 wins

Manchester United – 214 wins

Real Madrid – 316 wins

Juventus – 91 wins

Al-Nassr – 66 wins

Alongside this historic feat, Ronaldo has also brought his career goal tally to 921, with 786 goals in club competitions and 135 for the Portugal national team.

Idman.biz