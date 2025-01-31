Cristiano Ronaldo makes football history - First player to reach 700 club wins!

Cristiano Ronaldo has etched his name into football history once again, becoming the first player to achieve 700 club-level victories.
According to Marca, the 39-year-old Portuguese superstar reached this milestone following his latest win with Al-Nassr, Idman.biz reports.
His victories span across five clubs:
Sporting CP – 13 wins
Manchester United – 214 wins
Real Madrid – 316 wins
Juventus – 91 wins
Al-Nassr – 66 wins
Alongside this historic feat, Ronaldo has also brought his career goal tally to 921, with 786 goals in club competitions and 135 for the Portugal national team.
