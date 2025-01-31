Qarabag and Kochalski among the best in the Europa League

The best performers of the Europa League league phase have been revealed.

UEFA’s official website has highlighted the top players based on various statistical categories, Idman.biz reports.

Despite finishing last in the group stage among 36 teams, Azerbaijan’s champion Qarabag distinguished itself with impressive goalkeeping performances. The team recorded 34 saves in the eight group stage matches, ranking fourth overall.

Only Kyiv’s Dynamo (41 saves), Elfsborg (37), and Ludogorets (37) recorded more saves, while Fenerbahce matched Qarabag’s result.

Out of the 34 saves, 29 were made by goalkeeper Mateusz Kochalski. The Polish keeper ranks fifth in the Europa League for this stage. He trails behind Isak Pettersson (Elfsborg, 41 saves), Martin Jedlicka (Viktoria, 33 saves), Nikita Haikin (Bodo Glimt, 32 saves), and Georgiy Bushchan (Dynamo Kyiv, 31 saves). Fabrice Ondoa (RFS) shares the fifth spot with Kochalski.

Qarabag conceded 20 goals in the group stage.

Idman.biz