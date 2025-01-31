Europa League playoff draw: Who awaits Galatasaray and Fenerbahce?

The Europa League playoff draw will take place today at 16:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz reports that the new format dictates that teams finishing 9th-24th in the group stage will form eight playoff matchups, with each club having only two possible opponents.

Galatasaray could face AZ Alkmaar or Midtjylland, Fenerbahce may be drawn against Bodø/Glimt or Anderlecht.

Playoff Matchups:

Ferencváros/Porto vs. Roma/Viktoria Plzeň

Twente/Fenerbahçe vs. Bodø/Glimt/Anderlecht

Union SG/PAOK vs. FCSB/Ajax

AZ Alkmaar/Midtjylland vs. Real Sociedad/Galatasaray

Playoff matches will be held on February 13 and 20.

