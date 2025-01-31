Mikey Moore becomes new record holder in European Competitions

Tottenham’s forward Mikey Moore has made history in European competitions.

the young striker netted goal in the 94th minute of Tottenham's UEFA Europa League league phase match against Elfsborg.

By scoring at 17 years and 172 days old, Moore became the youngest English player in a European club competition. He broke the long-standing record of the legendary striker Jimmy Greaves, who scored at 17 years and 245 days back in 1957.

Notably, Tottenham secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Elfsborg.

