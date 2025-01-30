64 goals in 18 matches - Second-highest record in history

On January 29, during the 8th round of the UEFA Champions League league phase, players scored a total of 64 goals in 18 matches.

According to data from Opta Sport, this marks the highest number of goals in the 21st century and the second-highest in the entire history of the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

The record for most goals in a single matchday was set on September 16, 1970, during the first round of the Champions Cup 1970/71, with 66 goals scored across 16 matches.

The draw for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League knockout stage will take place on January 31.

Idman.biz