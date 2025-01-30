30 January 2025
Record-Breaking Champions League Night: 64 Goals on January 29th

The Champions League Round 8 on January 29th saw a record-breaking 64 goals scored—only 66 goals had been scored on a single day before in the competition’s history, back in 1970.

IFFHS has prepared an article on the jaw-dropping stats you need to know, Idman.biz reports.

64 goals have been scored in the Champions League on 29 January; only one day in the history of competition, including the European Cup era, have seen more goals scored: 66 on 16 September 1970.

Lille vs Feyenoord 6-1

Feyenoord are the first ever team to score 3 own goals in a single European Cup/Champions League game.

Gernot Trauner (Feyenoord) is the first ever player in the competition history to score 2 own goals in a match.

Feyenoord have collected 4 own goals in this UCL campaign; the same number as Girona. Both share now the competition’s record on own goals within a single season.
The previous record holders were Fenerbahçe: 3 own goals in 2007-08.

Feyenoord have suffered their joint biggest loss in a European match (along with 0-5 vs Real Madrid in 1965).

Feyenoord has conceded 6 goals in a single European match for the first time ever in the club history.
On the other side, Lille scored 6 goals in a European Cup match for the first time in their history.

Santiago Giménez is now the joint-third scorer of Feyenoord in the Champions League/European Cup: 7 goals.
Van Hanegem (10) and Schoenmaker (8) are ahead of him, Kindwall and Tomasson also scored 7.

Gimenez became the third Mexican player to score 5 goals during a Champions League/European Cup season, after Hugo Sanchez in 1988-89 and Javier Hernandez in 2015-16.

Stuttgart vs Paris St. Germain 1-4

For the second time in UCL history, two French clubs have scored at least 4 goals on the same day, after 8 December 2004 (5-0 victories of Lyon and Monaco vs Sparta Prague and Deportivo respectively).

Ousmane Dembélé has scored 2nd hat-trick in his professional career (after that with Rennes against Nantes on 6 March 2016) and 5th hat-trick by a PSG player in UCL (after Zlatan Ibrahimović, Layvin Kurzawa, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar).

Inter vs Monaco 3-0

Inter became the first team to keep a clean sheet in 6 consecutive Champions League home matches since Atlético Madrid in September 2016 (also 6) and the first Italian team to do so since Juventus in September 2005 (also 6).

Lautaro Martinez became Inter's joint-top scorer in UCL (17 goals), tied with Sandro Mazzola.

Lautaro Martinez scored the first Inter’s hat-trick in Champions League since Samuel Eto'o (vs Werder Bremen on 29 September 2010).

Young Boys vs Crvena Zvezda 0-1

With an average age of 24 years 201 days, Young Boys fielded their youngest ever Champions League starting lineup.

Bayern vs Slovan Bratislava 3-1

Bayern Munich are now unbeaten in 34 home games (32 win, 2 draws) in the group/league stage of the Champions League: the longest ever such run in the competition's history (Barcelona had 33-game run between 2009 and 2020).

Borussia Dortmund vs Shakhtar Donetsk 3-1

Serhou Guirassy (Borussia) has averaged a goal or assist every 51 minutes in this season's Champions League (9+2): the best minutes per goal involvement ratio by any player with 300+ minutes played.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Milan 2-1

Milan have conceded 2+ goals in two away matches in a row in the same edition of the Champions League (2 against both Real Madrid and Dinamo Zagreb) for the first time since the streak of 3 in 2011-12.

Juventus vs Benfica 0-2

For the 4th time in this Champions League season, Juventus did not score any goal: in no edition of the competition has this happened more times (4 also in 2014-15 and 2003-04).

Manchester City vs Club Brugge 3-1

Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 35 Champions League home games (30 wins, 5 draws), with only Bayern Munich (43 games in 1969-1991) and Barcelona (38 games in 2013-2020) recording longer streaks without a home defeat in the competition (including European Cup era).

