Qarabag bow out of Europe with final clash in Greece

Azerbaijani champions Qarabag will wrap up their Europa League campaign today with a final group-stage fixture.

The Aghdam club will take on Olympiacos in the League Phase, Round 8 of the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

With no chance of progressing to the playoffs, Gurban Gurbanov's men will treat this match as a formal farewell to their European journey this season. The clash in Piraeus will mark Qarabag’s last test on the continental stage for now.

Match Details:

Olympiacos (Greece) vs. Qarabag

Kick-off: 00:00 (Baku time)

Venue: Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium

Referee: Radu Petrescu (Romania)

İdman.biz