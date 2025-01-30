Qarabag bow out of Europe with final clash in Greece

Azerbaijani champions Qarabag will wrap up their Europa League campaign today with a final group-stage fixture.
The Aghdam club will take on Olympiacos in the League Phase, Round 8 of the tournament, Idman.biz reports.
With no chance of progressing to the playoffs, Gurban Gurbanov's men will treat this match as a formal farewell to their European journey this season. The clash in Piraeus will mark Qarabag’s last test on the continental stage for now.
Match Details:
Olympiacos (Greece) vs. Qarabag
Kick-off: 00:00 (Baku time)
Venue: Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium
Referee: Radu Petrescu (Romania)
İdman.biz