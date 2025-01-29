29 January 2025
EN

Fuzuli Mammadov: "We are focused on strengthening Mingachevir and solving issues quickly" - INTERVIEW

Football
Interview
29 January 2025 16:35
23
Fuzuli Mammadov: "We are focused on strengthening Mingachevir and solving issues quickly" - INTERVIEW

The head coach of Mingachevir FC discusses the team's current challenges, transfer plans, and future ambitions in an exclusive interview with Idman.biz.

- How would you assess the current state of your new team?

- We are trying to make the most of the time we have. I believe Mingachevir will achieve better results moving forward. However, the team is not yet at the level we desire, and there are several reasons for this. One major factor is that some players joined early, while others arrived later, which naturally created certain challenges. As coaches, it is our responsibility to address these shortcomings. Our primary goal is to resolve the team’s issues as quickly as possible.

- Since your arrival, Mingachevir has parted ways with six players. Can this be seen as the first step in your restructuring process?

- In reality, only two of these six players left after I joined. Before that, three players were already suspended, and one was injured. Additionally, one player personally approached us, stating he wanted to leave not only the team but football altogether. In that case, there was nothing we could do.

- What steps are being taken to strengthen the squad?

- Transfer negotiations are currently underway. We must make the best use of our available resources to strengthen the team as much as possible. At this stage, I prefer not to discuss specific transfers, as some deals are close to completion, while others are still uncertain. I don’t want to rush things, but once the process is finalized, we will share the details.

- What is the team's main objective for this season?

- Our primary goal this season is to secure our place in the league. We are doing everything possible to achieve this. However, in the next season, Mingachevir will aim for much bigger targets.

- If you are already shaping next season’s squad, why did you sign Murad Dadashev on a five-month contract?

- Murad is officially contracted to Turan Tovuz, and we were only able to bring him in on a five-month loan. Given these circumstances, we had no choice but to sign a short-term deal. If he were not tied to Turan Tovuz, we would have considered a long-term contract.

- Neftchi’s recent poor performance has been a hot topic in the sports community. As a former coach of the club, what are your thoughts?

- I can only wish Neftchi success. I have nothing more to say on this matter.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Premier League goals and shots – STATISTICS
18:07
Football

Premier League goals and shots – STATISTICS

Idman.biz has analyzed the statistics of goals and shots after 20 rounds
Ivan Brkic: "He shouldn’t have left – It wasn’t supposed to happen"
17:56
Football

Ivan Brkic: "He shouldn’t have left – It wasn’t supposed to happen"

Former Neftchi goalkeeper Ivan Brkic shared these thoughts in an interview

Qarabag’s second test in Piraeus: Aiming for another historic win
17:45
Football

Qarabag’s second test in Piraeus: Aiming for another historic win

Azerbaijani champions set for a crucial Europa League clash against Olympiacos

Tofig Bahramov’s legacy to be honored in Azerbaijan Championship matches
16:50
Football

Tofig Bahramov’s legacy to be honored in Azerbaijan Championship matches

AFFA announces a series of events to commemorate the legendary referee’s 100th anniversary

CIES predicts comeback for Sabah and Neftchi
16:20
Football

CIES predicts comeback for Sabah and Neftchi

Data-driven analysis suggests a stronger second half of the season for both clubs

Historic low for Neftchi - Analysis
15:40
Football

Historic low for Neftchi - Analysis

While teams fighting for European qualification remain competitive, the most striking development is the resurgence of bottom-tier clubs

Most read

Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle
28 January 16:03
Football

Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle

Mauro Icardi seeks guidance from famous American actor Johnny Depp on divorce issues
Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million
09:21
Football

Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million

Al-Nassr has reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen
Former Champions League player Radja Nainggolan arrested
27 January 16:15
Football

Former Champions League player Radja Nainggolan arrested

Nainggolan has been arrested as part of a cocaine trafficking investigation

Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy
11:45
Chess

Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy

In the second round, Russian player David Akhmedov triumphed over the 34-year-old Norwegian