Fuzuli Mammadov: "We are focused on strengthening Mingachevir and solving issues quickly" - INTERVIEW

The head coach of Mingachevir FC discusses the team's current challenges, transfer plans, and future ambitions in an exclusive interview with Idman.biz.

- How would you assess the current state of your new team?

- We are trying to make the most of the time we have. I believe Mingachevir will achieve better results moving forward. However, the team is not yet at the level we desire, and there are several reasons for this. One major factor is that some players joined early, while others arrived later, which naturally created certain challenges. As coaches, it is our responsibility to address these shortcomings. Our primary goal is to resolve the team’s issues as quickly as possible.

- Since your arrival, Mingachevir has parted ways with six players. Can this be seen as the first step in your restructuring process?

- In reality, only two of these six players left after I joined. Before that, three players were already suspended, and one was injured. Additionally, one player personally approached us, stating he wanted to leave not only the team but football altogether. In that case, there was nothing we could do.

- What steps are being taken to strengthen the squad?

- Transfer negotiations are currently underway. We must make the best use of our available resources to strengthen the team as much as possible. At this stage, I prefer not to discuss specific transfers, as some deals are close to completion, while others are still uncertain. I don’t want to rush things, but once the process is finalized, we will share the details.

- What is the team's main objective for this season?

- Our primary goal this season is to secure our place in the league. We are doing everything possible to achieve this. However, in the next season, Mingachevir will aim for much bigger targets.

- If you are already shaping next season’s squad, why did you sign Murad Dadashev on a five-month contract?

- Murad is officially contracted to Turan Tovuz, and we were only able to bring him in on a five-month loan. Given these circumstances, we had no choice but to sign a short-term deal. If he were not tied to Turan Tovuz, we would have considered a long-term contract.

- Neftchi’s recent poor performance has been a hot topic in the sports community. As a former coach of the club, what are your thoughts?

- I can only wish Neftchi success. I have nothing more to say on this matter.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz