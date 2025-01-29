29 January 2025
Tofig Bahramov’s grandson remembers the legendary referee on his 100th birthday

29 January 2025 14:07
Tofig Bahramov’s grandson remembers the legendary referee on his 100th birthday

Today marks the 100th birthday of the world-renowned Azerbaijani referee Tofig Bahramov.

In an interview with Bakuplus.az, Bahramov's grandson shared some personal memories of his famous grandfather. He recalled that while his grandfather appeared strict on the field, he was gentle and loving at home: "We lived together, and I was born at his house. After work, he spent most of his time with us, his grandchildren. We lived near the Seaside Boulevard, and every evening we would go for walks. Many people would stop to greet him and chat. Although he seemed stern on the field, at home, he was kind, treating children like children and adults with respect."

Tofig Bahramov’s grandson also shared a poignant memory from his grandfather's final days: “I will never forget, when we were taking him to the hospital after his third stroke, he told us to wave from the window. We lived on the third floor, so we waved at him as he left. A few days later, he passed away.”

Recalling the massive crowd at his grandfather’s funeral, he expressed how proud he was of the ongoing respect and admiration for Tofig Bahramov’s memory: "The attention and respect our family continues to receive in his honor is very satisfying."

Though Bahramov's grandson works in customs, his son, Bahram Bahramov, is a promising young footballer for the Zira FC youth team, where he has been playing for seven years. “If it’s meant to be, I’m sure he will achieve great success in football,” said the proud grandfather.

